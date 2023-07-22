Deeside Waste to Fuel Plant scheme among five new projects to join North Wales Growth Deal

A Deeside Waste to Fuel Plant scheme is among five new projects to join North Wales Growth Deal ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the North Wales Ambition Board supported a recommendation to invite the five new projects on Friday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Board includes members from six North Wales local authorities including Flintshire, academic institutions, with representatives from two universities, Bangor University in the North-West and Wrexham University in the North-East. Additionally, the Board includes two further education institutions, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, which operates various sites across North-West Wales, and Coleg Cambria in North-East Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Subject to agreement of certain conditions, each project will now go on to develop an outline business case. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new projects included in the latest round have been awarded a provisional allocation of Growth Deal capital funding subject to the approval of their business case. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The projects are: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Responsible Adventure project by Zip World – £6.2m

by Zip World – £6.2m Kinmel Studios project by Stage Fifty – £6.8m

by Stage Fifty – £6.8m Holyhead Hydrogen Hub project by Menter Môn – £3.8m

by Menter Môn – £3.8m Deeside Waste to Fuel Plant project by The Circular Economy Ltd – £6.4m

by The Circular Economy Ltd – £6.4m Wrexham Gateway project by Wrexham County Borough Council – £4.79m

Each organisation will agree a memorandum of understanding which will set out the expectations of them in relation to securing the funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Chair of the North Wales Ambition Board said: “We are pleased to support the recommendation that these five exciting new projects can proceed to the next phase in order to secure Growth Deal funding.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‘They are transformational projects which have the potential to be significant additions to the North Wales economy and to generate additional investment and employment opportunites in key sectors.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They reflect our vision for innovative and sustainable economic prosperity through collaboration between public and private sectors.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director added: “Today’s decision is a significant step forward as we allocate Growth Deal funding to these innovative new projects.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I look forward to working with each organisation as they develop their outline business cases and I am keen to see the positive impact they can have on our communities and economy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “It’s brilliant to see new projects with so much great potential reach the next phase of funding.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The UK Government has contributed £120m to the North Wales Growth Deal and I’m delighted to see this money, along with contributions from our partners, being used to help transform the economy of North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This transformation will provide well-paid jobs for the future, driving growth and prosperity and making a material difference to so many people who live and work in north Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “I’m pleased to see five new projects become part of the North Wales Growth Deal.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“These exciting projects have the potential to be transformational for the region, contributing towards employment, skills and will be a boost for local communities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I look forward to seeing them develop with the support of the Growth Deal.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The five projects announced will now work with Ambition North Wales to develop an outline business cases for consideration. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Friday’s decision is seen as the first step in a process which could see these projects become reality. Each project has 12 months to deliver their plans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News