Deeside: Prestigious awards for Toyota Engine Plant women

Prestigious awards have been given to two women at the Toyota Engine Plant in Deeside.

The first, went to Mairi Gordon, General Manager of production operations at Toyota’s engine manufacturing plant based on the Deeside Industrial Park.

Mairi won the manufacturing category of Autocar Great Women in the British Car Industry awards.

The awards, judged by a panel of automotive experts, recognise the top 100 women leading the British car industry.



Mairi is the most senior manager at Toyota , overseeing manufacturing, maintenance, engineering and quality assurance at the plant.

She previously worked at Toyota’s vehicle plant in Derbyshire, up to September 2019, where she was General Manager of production control division.

Prior to this year’s award, she also featured in the Top 100 list in 2018.



Richard Kenworthy, Toyota UK’s Managing Director, said: “I have known and worked with Mairi for many years.”

“She is a true leader in the European Toyota organisation and has accomplished much across a variety of senior roles.”

“We are all incredibly proud that her achievements have been externally recognised by attribution of this award.”



The second award was won by Jessica Downes, who is just about to complete her 1st year of a Maintenance Apprenticeship at the Engine Plant and won Coleg Cambria’s Industrial Modern Apprentice of the year award.

Coleg Cambria said: “Jessica always gives 100% and considering she had no engineering skills at the start of the year, to the standard she is now, is an amazing achievement and we are extremely proud to have her in our class.

Jessica will progress to the 2nd year of her apprenticeship and will almost certainly excel in her role within Maintenance at Toyota’s Engine Plant, Deeside, whilst continuing to be a role model to other women, hoping to start a career in Engineering or Maintenance”.

Jessica had to rethink her career path during the pandemic and with a love of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and ICT subjects, she decided to head down the apprenticeship route…..and she has no intention of looking back. “I am loving every second of it and everyone is so welcoming and helpful,” Jessica added.

“It is a traditionally male-dominated environment but the only way that will change is if more young girls show an appetite to make a difference and take the opportunity to join this industry.”

“I acted on impulse when I found out about the apprenticeship; sometimes you have to just go for it. I’m glad I did and look forward to sharing my message– you can do anything if you work hard and put your mind to it.”

Jessica, had an extremely busy 12 months, with not only her Apprenticeship, but also becoming a finalist in the Miss Wales 2022 awards and winning another award for best PR Campaign.