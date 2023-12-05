Deeside MP, Mark Tami welcomes introduction of Jade’s Law

Alyn and Deeside MP, Mark Tami, welcomed the Government's introduction of Jade's Law yesterday after over a year of campaigning as the Government pass amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

Karen Robinson and Paul Ward have been campaigning for a change in the law since Russell Marsh was convicted of brutally murdering their 27-year-old daughter, Jade Ward.

Jade, from Shotton, was his estranged wife and a mother to their four children.

Working with friend Edwin Duggan, Jade's family have been campaigning to have the parental responsibility of a parent who is found guilty of murdering the other parent automatically suspended.

This is to spare the guardians of the children the traumatic prospect of facing the perpetrator in court each time they want to take a decision about the children, from changing doctors to going on holiday.

Alyn and Deeside Labour MP Mark Tami has been supporting the campaign since May 2022. Edwin Duggan started an online petition that gathered 130,179 signatures.

Mr Tami introduced the family to then Shadow Minister for Prisons and Probation and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding in June 2022.

In November 2022 he led the debate on the petition in the House of Commons and met with the Prisons, Parole and Probation Minister to push the issue further.

Mr Tami also secured a pledge from the Labour frontbench that a Labour Government would enact Jade's Law.

In May this year the Shadow Justice team pushed for amendments to the Victims and Prisoners Bill to include enacting Jade's Law.

Despite the tireless campaigning, the Government maintained that it was too difficult to implement Jade's Law.

However, in October, they announced a staggering but welcome u-turn at the Conservative Party Conference.

Yesterday, the Government introduced an amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill, enacting the demands of the Jade's Law campaign.

However, the Government's Jade's Law amendment does not apply retrospectively, meaning it will not automatically apply to Russell Marsh and Jade's family.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Tami said:

"I welcome that the Government has finally changed its mind despite telling us for so long that Jade's Law couldn't be done.

I'd like to pay tribute to Jade's parents, Karen Robinson and Paul Ward, friend Edwin Duggan and Jade's siblings for their tireless campaigning and for the bravery and tenacity they have shown in a very tough situation. Their selflessness will help other families and will remove the indignity and trauma they have had to confront in facing Jade's killer in the courts."

Speaking on the issue of retrospection, Mr Tami said:

"Will the Government look at further steps to ensure that people, like Marsh, who have already been convicted of murder within the specifications of Jade's law are made subject to it?

"This campaign sprang out of the injuries and injustices faced by Jade's family, and it is only right that Jade's law puts it right for them and for other families."

Edwin Duggan, who started the online petition, said:

""Karen, Paul and I are very pleased that Parliament has passed the Government's Jade's Law amendment and are grateful to Mark Tami and his team for their help.

"We're concerned that there is nothing in the amendment to apply it retrospectively to existing prisoners, which means that Marsh would not be subject to the Act. I'm glad that Mark has made our point and hope that the Government will take note. It would be ironic if after all our work that the very person who sparked this campaign would not be subject to the legislation."

