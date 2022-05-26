Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th May 2022

Updated: Thu 26th May

Deeside MP calls on Justice Secretary to support Jade’s Law

An MP has called on the Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab to support Jade’s Law.

A campaign was started by the family of Shotton mum Jade Ward who was murdered by her estranged husband Russell Marsh in a brutal attack last August. 

Marsh, killed his ex-wife Jade, 27, at a property in Shotton while their four children we asleep.

He was jailed in April for a minimum of 25 years however he still retains parental control of the children.

In the UK, imprisonment does not automatically restrict parental responsibility (PR).

This can only happen following a voluntary agreement or if the other parent takes the incarcerated parent to court.

It means Jade’s family must consult with their daughter’s killer on decisions including health, education and travel.

The Jade’s Law campaign aims to change the law so that the parental responsibility of a parent who kills the other parent is automatically suspended.

A petition calling for a change in the law regarding parental responsibility has been signed by nearly 120,000 people.

Edwin Duggan and Alyn the Deeside MP Mark Tami

Alyn the Deeside MP Mark Tami has met with Jade’s Law campaigners to help take things forward in Parliament.

“Imagine how traumatic it must be for Jade’s family to sit through regular family court hearings with the man who killed their daughter,” said Mark Tami MP.

“Every time they go on holiday or there’s a medical crisis with the children, effectively the father has the right to veto it.

“Currently the onus is on the family to prove why his parental responsibility should be revoked, whereas Jade’s Law calls for parental responsibility to be automatically suspended in circumstances such as these.

“This is only right, and I will support Jade’s family and friends every step of the way.”

Jade lived in Chevrons Road, Shotton, and many of her family and friends live nearby.

Earlier this month Mark Tami met with Edwin Duggan, a law graduate who lives on the street and is helping Jade’s mum Karen Robinson with the campaign.

After their meeting, Mark has written to the Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab, calling on him to support Jade’s Law.

He has also booked a room in Westminster Hall to meet Jade’s family and friends in Parliament on 8th June.

A member of the Shadow Justice Ministry will be in attendance to discuss ways of helping to push Jade’s Law forward.

Edwin said: “Mark understands what we’re trying to do and we’re looking forward to meeting him again in the House of Commons in June.”

“It’s not right that the onus should be to prove why the parent shouldn’t have responsibility.”

“Parental responsibility should be automatically suspended, with the onus on the perpetrator to prove why they should have parental responsibility.”



