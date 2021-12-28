Deeside Leisure Centre: Walk in vaccination session today for those aged 12+ to get first, second or booster jab

A walk-in vaccination session is taking place today, Tuesday 28 December at Deeside Leisure Centre between 9am and 1.30pm.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has said the clinic is available for those “aged 12 years and above to get their first, second or booster vaccine.”

No appointment is needed, “please note there could be a wait as vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.” The health board said.



If you have been invited for your COVID-19 vaccination appointment before Dec 31st – the health board says “please keep your appointment date.”

If you have an appointment in January, book this sooner using the online booking service.

Online booking