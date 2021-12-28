Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Dec 2021

Deeside Leisure Centre: Walk in vaccination session today for those aged 12+ to get first, second or booster jab

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A walk-in vaccination session is taking place today, Tuesday 28 December at Deeside Leisure Centre between 9am and 1.30pm.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has said the clinic is available for those “aged 12 years and above to get their first, second or booster vaccine.”

No appointment is needed, “please note there could be a wait as vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.” The health board said.

 
If you have been invited for your COVID-19 vaccination appointment before Dec 31st – the health board says “please keep your appointment date.”

If you have an appointment in January, book this sooner using the online booking service.

Online booking

  • for those aged 12+, first and second dose and booster (Under 18’s must wait 12 weeks between doses)
  • If you have an appointment in January, Please book this sooner
  • allow 28 days post COVID-19 to book your appointment
  • wait three months after having your second COVID-19 vaccination before having a booster vaccination, same applies to those who are immunosuppressed who have had their third dose
  • please stick to your appointment in December if you already have one
  • select your preferred vaccination centre

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

‘Steep increase’ in Covid cases expected to be reported in Wales today

News

Boxing Day callout for NEWSAR volunteer rescue team after woman suffers injury in a fall at Loggerheads

News

An aggressive squirrel is reported to be terrorising residents in Buckley

News

Police concerns for missing Prestatyn man last seen four days ago

News

Deeside Round Table offering “greenest and most charitable way” to dispose of real Christmas trees this year

News

Flintshire Council Household Recycling Centres will be back open today – Monday 27 December

News

Fantastic prizes at stake as hunt to find best chefs in Wales is launched

News

Love North Wales distribute 100 Christmas hampers to families across region

News

RAF’s most senior officer in Wales appointed first Welsh Language Champion by Ministry of Defence

News





Read 419,514 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn