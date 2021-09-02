Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Sep 2021

Updated: Thu 2nd Sep

Deeside Leisure Centre phased reopening delayed for a week

Aura Wales has said the phased reopening of Deeside Leisure Centre has been delayed by a week.

Eighteen months after it was closed and repurposed into a temporary field hospital and more recently as a vaccination centre, the gym and spa was due to reopen on Monday, 6 September.

Aura Wales, which manages the facility, has said that “due to unforeseen circumstances relating to the repurposing of Deeside Leisure Centre the gym and spa will not now re-open until Monday, 13 September.”

“Aura Wales shares our customers’ disappointment with this one-week delay.”

“Naturally, our priority is your health and safety so it is imperative that we resolve all outstanding works relating to the building before we allow the public back into the facility.”

Work to bring the leisure centre back to its original state began on 19 July.

The initial reopening phase, will include the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches.

This will allow for the reopening of some facilities in September including the Gym, Spa and 3G pitches.

Other facilities, including the Sports Hall and Skate Park, are scheduled to return later in autumn.

The focus of the second phase is the Ice Rink, with work for its return commencing upon the end of the mass vaccination programme which will run until March 2022.

More details on memberships here: https://aura.wales/author/auracymru/

 



