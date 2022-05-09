Deeside community garden renovated to provide green space for nature and biodiversity to thrive

A Deeside community garden scheme has now been renovated to provide a thriving green space for nature and biodiversity.

Supported by funding from the Welsh Government Challenge Fund, the Quayscape Community Garden in Connah’s Quay has seen new trees planted, wildflower areas created to improve biodiversity and raised beds installed.

The site has also seen a new perimeter fencing erected to improve security and paths to ensure access for everyone.

Our Back Yard Project managed by Groundwork North Wales has been working in partnership with Flintshire County Council at the site which is located at the rear of the jobcentre and the towns swimming baths

The Friends of Quayscape Garden are active on the site and the raised beds are already in use by the local community to grow fruit and vegetables.

Project Manager Richard Aram commented “The funding has enabled the complete renovation of the site to provide a great space for nature and the local community.”

“The new planting enhances the sites biodiversity value, and the growing space is already proving popular.”

“We are hoping that the garden becomes a thriving space for the community to grow and share produce, whilst benefitting biodiversity”.

“The local community are welcome to get involved with regular volunteer sessions on Wednesday mornings and the Friends of Quayscape Gardens are always looking for support.”

“In addition to the work at the Quayscape garden site, the Challenge Fund also provided funding to support new wildflower areas at various locations across Connah’s’ s Quay and supported tree and hedge planting in the area.”