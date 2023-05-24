Deeside college wildlife corridor and wellbeing garden picks up another national award

A wildlife corridor and student sanctuary cleaned up at yet another awards ceremony. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fresh from winning the Business category at the inaugural Bionet Awards, the wellbeing garden at Coleg Cambria Deeside received a prestigious prize from Keep Wales Tidy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The college’s Jobs Growth Wales+ team, which oversees maintenance of the space, was presented with the Caru Cymru (Love Wales) Business prize at the Tidy Wales Awards in Cardiff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They were lauded for turning an empty area of the site into a clean, safe area filled with wildflowers, planters, fruit trees and habitat boxes. As well as attracting wildlife, it has provided a place of solace for staff and learners and is a base for environmental awareness sessions, inspiring other departments to create new green spaces. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Classroom assistant Brian Valentine and a group of Jobs Growth Wales+ learners, staff and members of the Construction Trainee Academy began cultivating the 40 square-metre site less than two years ago as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s Local Places for Nature project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “We are honoured to receive the award, which focused on two areas we have been working on, wilding and growing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It also looked at how the project has developed and the college’s overall ethos and commitment to sustainability and biodiversity, which is hugely important to all of us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Samantha Moore, Cambria’s Curriculum Director for Jobs Growth Wales+ added: “We were thrilled to see the project again recognised for its social and environmental impact. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have laid the foundations to do even more at Deeside, alongside our staff and students, and are very proud to have been invited to be part of such a wonderful celebration of Wales and the amazing organisations who do so much to be planet positive – thank you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Groups and individuals from across the country were honoured at the event, hosted by S4C presenter Sian Thomas, and presenter and podcaster Chris Jones. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a year in which Keep Wales Tidy marked 50 years of working with volunteers and partners to make Wales a more beautiful place to live, Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A lot has changed over the past half century; but what has remained constant is the passion and determination of the individuals, groups, schools, businesses, and other partners Keep Wales Tidy has the honour of working with. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They show us all what’s possible when we work together towards a common goal, and I am so proud that we are part of this impressive movement of people who care deeply about our planet and are taking action to protect it.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

