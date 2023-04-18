Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Apr 2023

Deeside college launches crime-fighting course for next generation of super sleuths

Coleg Cambria has launched a new crime-fighting course for the next generation of super sleuths. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The BTEC Level 3 Applied Diploma in Criminology is the equivalent to an A Level and will be taught at the college’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beginning in September, the programme includes modules on the social construction of crime, policy development, evaluating theories of crime, crime and punishment, from crime scene to courtroom and comparing deviant behaviour. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Head of Deeside Sixth Miriam Riddell said: “We have been looking to introduce criminology since before the pandemic, so we are delighted to be able to deliver it from September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have a new teacher in place and are already receiving positive feedback about the subject, which complements our existing qualifications in law, psychology and sociology.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She added: “There are career opportunities out there, from the police and probation services to the legal sector and more, and this qualification can be studied alongside other courses we run, so there is a lot of flexibility and scope for learners to go on and study the subject further at university.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The news comes after the college held another success law conference, with members of the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), judges, solicitors and barristers meeting with learners to discuss future pathways and work placement opportunities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the guest speakers were CPS Senior Crown Prosecutor Simon Green; former Deeside Sixth and current Manchester University Law student Thalia Humble, and Alex Riddell, Senior Commercial Solicitor at Pod Point. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is the third law seminar we’ve held this academic year and it was a big success once again,” said Miriam. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Introducing criminology was a natural step for us as it fits in well with the direction our students take in this area, our employability links and given the wide spectrum of jobs out there in the sector. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We want the learners to look at all the different ways they can approach a career in law, and this is another string to our bow, supported by industry-relevant events like this.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on the BTEC Level 3 Applied Diploma in Criminology, visit Coleg Cambria. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

