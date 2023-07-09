Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 9th Jul 2023

Deeside college academy set to train next generation of digital leaders

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new college programme will help future-proof multiple industries by training the next generation of digital leaders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Coleg Cambria will launch its new Digital Leadership Academy this September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hosted in the state-of-the-art Medru skills factory in Deeside, the Academy will deliver a tailor-made training solution for industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And the courses are free to anyone eligible for PLA (Personal Learning Account) funding; over 19 years of age, self-employed, or employed and earning under £29,534 per year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions Nigel Holloway said there has already been a positive response from different commercial arenas in the region and beyond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Ultimately this is aimed at leaders, managers or anyone with aspirations of becoming a manager in what is an increasingly digital world,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when people began working more remotely – and many still are – it’s paramount leaders in the private and public sector are switched on to rapid advances in technology. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A lot of companies are still unsure how best to move towards new ways of working, how these can benefit them, what and skills and tools they’ll need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As part of the Digital Leadership Academy we can support them with that.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Covering different themes, from Industry 4.0 – the fourth industrial revolution – to data-driven decision making, digital storytelling and more, Nigel says it will give learners a “well-rounded knowledge base” to build on. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is aimed at any industry where there is a digital component, which is effectively all of them,” he added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Those completing the programme will be in a position to return to their workplace and implement new ideas and digital strategies, because that is as important as the knowledge and skills people will acquire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Ensuring colleagues embrace that change, buy into new, modern systems and ideas – whether it be big data, artificial intelligence, or creating a digital culture – and come along on the journey is going to be pivotal.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As part of the course there will be an opportunity to study and achieve the ILM Level 4 Certificate in Leadership and Management. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other areas covered include The Digital Skills Gap, Stakeholder Engagement, Understanding Barriers, Change Management Tools, Reasons for Change, Environmental and Organisational Analysis, and Lean and Agile Methodologies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on the Digital Leadership Academy, visit www.cambria.ac.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Planning: Beer Lab’s next experiment could be turning empty Mold shop into a craft beer haven
  • Invaluable work experience inspires Flintshire high school students
  • School children gather for inspiring poetry sessions at Broughton Shopping Park

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Planning: Beer Lab’s next experiment could be turning empty Mold shop into a craft beer haven

    News

    Invaluable work experience inspires Flintshire high school students

    News

    School children gather for inspiring poetry sessions at Broughton Shopping Park

    News

    Edinburgh Fringe Festival stars bring their comedic sparkle to Theatr Clwyd this July

    News

    Buckley Jubilee fever rises with new post box topper unveiled

    News

    Coastal meadows see orchid species thrive

    News

    Chester Racecourse to transform into a family festival haven with ParentFolk-curated PlayFest

    News

    Storms and heavy rain flood roads and block Wrexham to Bidston railway line

    News

    Desperate patients resorting to DIY dentistry, warns North Wales politcian

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn