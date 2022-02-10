Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Feb 2022

Deeside based Redrow posts record first-half revenue

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside based Redrow has reported a record first-half revenue as the order book increased to £1.5bn (2021: £1.3bn).

The housebuilder reported a near 17% rise in interim profit this morning.

Revenue for the 27 weeks to 2 January rose by £11m in the first half of the prior year to £1.052bn, with the increase attributed to a mix and house price inflation.

Profit before tax for the period rose by £29m to £203m.

Matthew Pratt, Group Chief Executive said: “Redrow continued to perform strongly in the first half, delivering record revenue for the period, which demonstrates the ongoing success of our strategy.”

“Our premium quality product is more in demand and attractive to customers than ever before and is perfectly suited to accommodating the blending of family and work life that many of us are experiencing.”

“By continuing to evolve our highly successful Arts & Crafts style Heritage Collection, we have capitalised on strong demand, improved sales margins and continued to invest for growth.”

Redrow now expects revenue of between £2.3bn and £2.4bn, compared to previous guidance of more than £2.2bn.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Queuing traffic following a collision near A494 Deeside Industrial Estate interchange

News

Kickstart Job Opportunity with Bailey Hill Project in Mold

News

Social care staff in Wales to receive additional £1,000 net payment from Welsh Government

News

Openreach creating 250 new Welsh jobs after a record year for hiring women engineers

News

“Apprenticeships really are helping to build our future” says Delyn MS

News

Community company behind John Summers building restoration shortlisted Rural Business Awards national final

News

Flintshire councillors asked to approve council tax rise of just under 4 per cent

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads “vigorously refute” allegations club breached Cymru Premier rules

News

Businesses impacted by Omicron urged to apply for financial support before next week’s deadline

News





Read 395,185 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn