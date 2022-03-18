Deeside based Redrow donating £50,000 to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Redrow is donating £50,000 to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) fund to assist the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Ewloe headquartered housebuilder has also pledged to match-fund any colleague fundraising for the Ukraine DEC up to £1,000 per colleague.

With over 2,300 people working for Redrow across England and Wales, the fundraising initiative comes following a groundswell of support across the Redrow business for the victims of this crisis and the desire of employees to contribute.

Redrow’s match-fund will be capped at £100,000, with the overall aim of generating a total donation pot of £150,000.

Matthew Pratt, Redrow’s Group CEO, comments: “The decision to give to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee was never a question of ‘if’ but ‘how?’ we would support the cause.”

“Following an internal Executive discussion, the decision to match-fund our colleagues’ fundraising efforts was made with a view to further bolster the generosity of our teams.”

“We also hope that their efforts inspire others, both across our communities and the wider industry, to support this cause however they can.”

Last week the founder of Redrow pledged to meet the cost of bringing 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to the UK.

Steve Morgan says he’s been ‘moved to tears’ by the sight of more than two million Ukrainians fleeing their country following the invasion by Russia.