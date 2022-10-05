Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Oct 2022

Deeside based Iceland to close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff “well-earned rest”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The managing director of Deeside-based Iceland Food has said the company will be giving its staff a day off for Boxing Day.

In a tweet, Richard Walker confirmed all Iceland and Food Warehouse stores will be shut on Boxing Day.

Last year a host of large retailers and supermarkets said they would close on Boxing including Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat, Aldi, Morrisons, Waitrose, Home Bargains, Pets at Home, Marks & Spencer as well as Iceland.

Richard Walker has called on the Conservative Party to increase Universal Credit to £20 a week.

He also described new Prime Minister’s Liz Truss’ priorities as “odd” as he spoke at the Conservative Party Conference.

He added that he was puzzled by tax cuts for the wealthy coupled with a lack of support for those on low incomes.

Read Next

  • Funding announced to help Welsh councils deal with increase in food poverty
  • Family appeal after Wrexham women missing for nearly a month
  • Teenagers could be missing out on a stash of cash, says HMRC
  • Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to ‘Stay Fire Safe’ this winter

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Funding announced to help Welsh councils deal with increase in food poverty

    News

    Family appeal after Wrexham women missing for nearly a month

    News

    Teenagers could be missing out on a stash of cash, says HMRC

    News

    Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to ‘Stay Fire Safe’ this winter

    News

    Halkyn quarry blaze started in a bitumen silo, says North Wales fire service

    News

    Talented Deeside netball player called up for Wales under 21 squad and she is only 17

    News

    All home burglaries in Wales and England will be attended by the police

    News

    Patient with multiple sclerosis suffered “significant injustice” due to North Wales health board failure

    News

    Met Office yellow warning for windy weather in Flintshire today

    News




    Read 391,518 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn