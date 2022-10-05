Deeside based Iceland to close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff “well-earned rest”

The managing director of Deeside-based Iceland Food has said the company will be giving its staff a day off for Boxing Day.

In a tweet, Richard Walker confirmed all Iceland and Food Warehouse stores will be shut on Boxing Day.

We’ll be closing all our Iceland and Food Warehouse stores on Boxing Day, to give our colleagues a well-earned rest with their friends & families. — Richard Walker (@icelandrichard) October 4, 2022

Last year a host of large retailers and supermarkets said they would close on Boxing including Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat, Aldi, Morrisons, Waitrose, Home Bargains, Pets at Home, Marks & Spencer as well as Iceland.

Richard Walker has called on the Conservative Party to increase Universal Credit to £20 a week.

He also described new Prime Minister’s Liz Truss’ priorities as “odd” as he spoke at the Conservative Party Conference.

He added that he was puzzled by tax cuts for the wealthy coupled with a lack of support for those on low incomes.

