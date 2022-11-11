Deeside based Iceland has Christmas dinner covered for less than £5 per person

Listen to this article

Planning for Christmas Day is always stressful but with the rising cost of energy and increasing food prices, this year will not be any easier.

Deeside-based Iceland says it is doing all it can to ease the pain, launching an entire Christmas dinner for under £20, which serves four people at just £4.35 a head.

For the main event, Iceland’s Luxury Extra Tasty Turkey Joint with Bacon (£10.00, 1kg) is perfect for bringing the traditional feel of Christmas to the table.

Iceland has been championing the use of energy-saving air fryers and the frozen food chain says doing a turkey in one will take 1hr 10mins on 160 degrees.

Leave to stand for 10 mins before carving for a juicy and succulent turkey easy to serve straight from the table to the plate.

Of course, it’s not Christmas without everybody’s favourite festive sides.

Stock up on the moreish Iceland’s Pigs in Blankets (£2.40, 12pk).

Whilst the turkey is resting, pop them in an air fryer for ten minutes, turning halfway through, for that flavoursome smoky taste that is sure to leave everyone at the table feeling satisfied.

Shoppers can also pile their plates high with Iceland’s Roast Potatoes (£1.00, 907g). Cook them in an air fryer on 200 degrees for 22 minutes, shaking halfway through, for that perfect, fluffy and golden potato.

Whether you agree that Yorkshires belong on a Christmas dinner or not, you can’t go wrong with Iceland’s Yorkshire Puddings (£1.00, 20pk). Simply cook for four minutes at 200 degrees and turn halfway through for a perfectly golden-brown Yorkshire.

The energy savings don’t stop there! Skip using expensive gas and electric hobs this Christmas with Iceland’s Garden Peas (£1.00, 800g), Iceland Button Sprouts (£1.00, 900g) and Iceland’s Carrot Battons (£1.00, 800g) all of which can be cooked in the microwave in four minutes or less.

It wouldn’t be Christmas with festive essential Iceland’s Mince Pies (£1.20, 6pk) full of flavour and the perfect midnight treat to leave out for Father Christmas.

The incredibly high running costs of many default cooking appliances could be costing customers more in energy than needed, with the average electric cooker costing 87p per day to run compared to a microwave costing just 8p.

As a result, households that switch to more energy efficient cooking appliances such as microwaves, air fryers and slow cookers could save up to £426 per year.

Products to feed a family of four for less than £20 this Christmas include:

Iceland Luxury Extra Tasty Stuffed Turkey Joint with Bacon (£10.00, 1kg)

Iceland Roast Potatoes (£1.00, 907g)

Iceland Pigs in Blankets (£2.40, 12pk)

Iceland Yorkshire Puddings (£1.00, 20pk)

Iceland Garden Peas (£1.00, 800g)

Iceland Button Sprouts (£1.00, 900g)

Iceland Carrot Battons (£1.00, 800g)

Iceland Mince Pies (£1.20, 6pk)

If you want to elevate your dinner even further, pick up the award-winning Luxury Turkey Gravy (£1.50, 350g), flavoursome, sweet, herby, and perfect for drizzling all over your plate.

To find out more about Iceland’s Christmas range, head to: https://www.iceland.co.uk/

Latest News