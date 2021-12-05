Deeside based Iceland gives £300,000 to Action for Children Christmas campaign

Deeside based Iceland has helped Action for Children establish an emergency fund to support those most in need this winter.

Its £300,000 donation has enable the formation of the Action for Children Iceland Winter fund.

The Action for Children campaign encourages people to become a ‘Secret Santa’, providing a virtual gift such as a hot meal, a pair of shoes or warm winter clothes for a vulnerable child.

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation is lead partner for the campaign, and Iceland’s 30,000 strong workforce have become Secret Santas with a donation of £300,000 to Action for Children.

Melanie Armstrong, Action for Children Chief Executive said: “We’re absolutely thrilled the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has once again chosen to be the lead partner of our Secret Santa campaign.”

“It’s deeply worrying that in 2021 there are still more than four million children living in poverty in the UK.”

“But Action for Children is working hard to change this.”

“With this incredible donation from the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, and the creation of the Action for Children Iceland Winter Fund, we can be a vital lifeline for thousands of UK children.”

“This money will help to make sure they and their families have hot meals and can keep warm over the winter months, ensuring no one is left without the essentials.”

“It’s been heart-warming to see so many Iceland colleagues getting behind our work, becoming Secret Santas, and encouraging members of the public to do so as well so that more children can have the safe and happy childhood they deserve.”

Paul Dhaliwal, Trading Director at Iceland Foods and IFCF Trustee, said: “We are under no illusion about the challenging economic situation so many families currently find themselves in and the thought that over four million children could be going hungry and cold at this time of year is unbearable.”

“I am so proud of Iceland’s charitable foundation and the work it does supporting good causes – and what better cause than this at Christmas time?”

“I know Action for Children will work tirelessly to ensure this money helps those who need it most and I’m delighted that the foundation can help make that happen, by donating £10 on behalf of each of our 30,000 colleagues.”

“We fully appreciate how desperately support is needed for vulnerable children all year round as well, which is why today we are also announcing our commitment to continue working with Action for Children as our nominated charity partner during 2022.”

Last year, Action for Children helped 604,885 children, young people and families across the UK.