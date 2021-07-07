Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Jul 2021

Updated: Wed 7th Jul

Deeside based housebuilder Redrow expects turnover for 2021 to be near £2bn

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside based housebuilder Redrow expects turnover for its 2021 financial year to be £1.94bn, following strong sales in the housing market and the tapering of the stamp duty holiday.

The Ewloe headquartered firm issued a trading update today for the financial year ended 27 June 2021, ahead of the annual results in September.

Redrow said: “The continuing strong sales market combined with the tapering of the stamp duty holiday at the end of June has resulted in Homes turnover in the regional businesses being ahead of expectations.”

“In addition, in June the Group completed the final phase of a PRS (private rented scheme) in London ahead of schedule adding £43m to turnover in the 2021 Financial Year.”

“Also in June, the Group has sold the final two London sites it decided not to build out, albeit one of those disposals was at the start of the 2022 Financial Year.”

“The proceeds of these disposals will be reinvested in the Group’s regional businesses, including the new Southern division, which is expected to contribute to turnover in the 2023 Financial Year”

“As a result, the Group now expects turnover for 2021 to be £1.94bn up from £1.34bn in 2020 with legal completions of 5,620, up 39% on the previous year. 

“At the end of the financial year the Total Order Book stood at £1.43bn, in line with June 2020.”

 “The Group has entered the 2022 Financial Year with a very strong Order Book and the sales market remains robust.”

“The Group expects 2022 turnover to be above £2bn. The operating margin is expected to improve to c18%.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Critically endangered orangutan born at Chester Zoo

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads back in Champions League action tonight on a historic day for club

News

Touching film about ageing Flintshire choir helps put staff at TV firm in seventh heaven

News

Fire crews including two from North Wales tackle blaze at Chester Market overnight

News

Free COVID-19 testing kits – more collection points added in Flintshire

News

Deeside based industrial supplier powering its way to future growth after more than 30 years in business

News

Flintshire based P&A Group smashes 24 hour run/walk charity challenge

News

North Wales: 9 out of 10 adults received first Covid jab but take up amongst 30-39 year olds remains too low

News

Health board responds to social media “speculation” that a Connah’s Quay GP surgery is closing down

News





Read 403,034 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn