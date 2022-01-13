Deeside based Anwyl boosts training opportunities for young people

Ewloe headquarted Anwyl Group continues to strengthen its workforce offering enhanced training and professional development for its new generation of employees.

A total of 23 staff across the Group, all under 25, are currently pursuing enhanced training qualifications including six Trainee Site Managers, four team members pursuing an HNC in Constriction and the Built Environment as well as several trade apprentices, degree qualification students and a masters student.

The company continues to grow and expand throughout the North West and North Wales through both its Partnerships and Homes divisions, upskilling its young workforce and recruiting at early entry level.

Tom Anwyl of Anwyl Group explained: “As we continue to grow, it’s incredibly important that our team grow with us. We recognise the importance in supporting our staff in their own professional aspirations and utilise their developing skills in line with our own growth and expansion plans.

“Recruiting at entry level, from trade apprenticeships through to professional services roles, is an approach that we have followed throughout the firms history. We have incredibly high staff retention rates and retain a strong family ethos through an inclusive, nurturing and supportive environment.

“We’ll continue to recruit heavily throughout 2022, notably in the 18-25 age bracket, as our growth strategy continues, whilst implementing new training programmes for all of our staff. Recruitment continues to be challenging in the construction and housebuilding industries and we recognise the value of training and developing young people and investing our time and resources in order to secure the right people.”