Posted: Thu 28th Mar 2024

DECA Sealand industrial action ends after union secures improved pay deal.

Strikes by skilled military, avionic and electronic equipment maintenance workers in Deeside have ended after Unite secured an improved pay deal.

The workers, employed by Ministry of Defence-owned DE&S Deca at Sealand and Stafford voted to accept the deal and have ended nearly 70 days of strike action that began in October.

As part of the deal, they will receive a non-consolidated lump-sum payment of £2,000. In addition, DE&S Deca has also committed to implementing a Capability Based Pay pilot that acknowledges skills, knowledge and experience when calculating base pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “This is a hard-fought victory for workers at DE&S Deca. It shows there is power in a union and that Unite will fight tooth and nail for its members in our relentless pursuit of better jobs, pay and conditions.

“I congratulate everyone involved for their hard work and for standing up to their employer in demanding fair pay.”

Unite regional officer Jono Davies said: “The deal is another reminder that those wishing to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join as well.”

