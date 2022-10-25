David TC Davies appointed Welsh Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s new Cabinet.

David TC Davies has been appointed the Welsh Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s new Cabinet.

Davies, the MP for Monmouth has been Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Wales Office since December 2019, when to Conservatives won a landslide victory.

He takes over from Robert Buckland who had been Welsh Secretary since July.

Buckland stepped down from the role on Tuesday, he said: “It has been an honour to serve as Secretary of State for Wales, and to have served four Prime Ministers as Solicitor General, Justice Minister & Lord Chancellor.

“I am leaving the Government at my request but will be supporting Rishi Sunak from the backbenches.” Commenting on the appointment of the new Secretary of State for Wales, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that we need to put people’s needs above politics and has acted decisively to appoint a cabinet of talent from across our Party. “I am particularly pleased to see David TC Davies returning to the Wales Office, now as the Secretary of State for Wales. “David will be invaluable in ensuring Wales is at the heart of the UK Government, especially drawing on his experience as an Assembly Member before becoming an MP. I know he will continue to be a superb champion for our country now around the cabinet table. “David has been a good friend to many of us, including myself over many years. I look forward to continuing the strong and positive relationship between the Senedd Group, the Party and the Wales Office to deliver for Wales together.”

What does a Welsh Secretary do?

According to the UK Government website, The Office of the Secretary of State for Wales’ role is to:

Promote the Welsh economy and the economic interests of Wales

The Welsh Secretary works with UK government, the Welsh government, business and other stakeholders to “drive economic growth, encourage inward investment and create a more balanced Welsh economy.”

The Welsh Secretary’s role is to “ensure the devolution settlement continues to deliver a clear, fair and strong settlement for Wales.”

“We will ensure that Wales continues to benefit from a coherent devolution settlement that enables the UK government and the Welsh government to deliver for the people of Wales and that legislation in the UK Parliament and Senedd Cymru accurately reflects the devolution boundaries. We will seek to promote a productive relationship between the UK government and the Welsh government.” The UK Government website states.

It adds: “We will work closely with UK government departments to ensure that Wales’ interests are fully represented in UK government policy-making and implementation. We will raise awareness in Wales of UK government policies in non-devolved areas.”

