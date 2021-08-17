Date set for public inquiry into refusal of housing plans near Buckley

A date has been set for a public inquiry into the refusal of two applications by the same company to build dozens of houses in Flintshire.

Muller Homes has tried to gain permission to develop a plot of land in Drury, near Buckley, on multiple occasions with proposals for both 66 and 56 houses previously turned down.

One of their most recent bid was rejected in February last year after a total of 83 letters of objection were received against the scheme.

It followed concerns about plans to demolish a 150-year-old house in order to accommodate the new properties, as well as the impact on nearby schools and medical facilities.

Muller later asked for an inquiry to be held after submitting an appeal against the decisions.

The Planning Inspectorate has now confirmed that a virtual hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 21.

In a statement submitted last year, consultants acting on the housing firm’s behalf said: “We do not agree that the appeal scheme would result in an unacceptable development as a result, nor that any unacceptable harm will arise as a result of the difference in density between existing and proposed.

“The appeal site lies largely within the development boundary of Drury, which is a settlement where new residential development is to be directed.

“There are a number of services and facilities present within walking and cycling distance and the site is well located to bus and train services.

“No other technical or environmental constraints have been identified that would prevent the development of the site.”

The main reasons put forward for refusal by Flintshsire Council included the impact on an area of green barrier land, the density of the development and loss of agricultural land.

The company argued that there would be no buildings on the area in the green barrier and said the density could be accommodated.

A decision will be made on the appeal by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government following next month’s inquiry.

Anyone wishing to observe or take part in the hearing is asked to e-mail wales@planninginspectorate.gov.uk

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).