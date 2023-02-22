Cyclist badly injured after colliding with wire stretched across Deeside cycle path
A cyclist was badly injured after colliding with a wire that had been stretched across a cycleway in Deeside.
The incident happened on a section of the Millenium Greenway between RAF Sealand Hawarden Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Ian Davies was cycling Greenway when he hit what appears to be a wire from fencing at speed.
He was left with serious injuries including concussion, broken collar bone and 3 fractured ribs.
A witness posted on social media yesterday: “Sadly attended the scene of an accident …. were some sickos deliberately set a fence wire across the width of the cycleway at waist height.”
“Unfortunately for lan a work colleague (who I wasn’t with) was the victim who hit it at speed – seriously disorientated after hitting his head. “Stayed with him until his wife arrived and took him to A+E. This was between Amazon (RAF Sealand) and Hawarden Bridge.”
“Thanks to all who stopped and supported.”
Ian Davies himself has taken to Twitter to warn others: “I fell victim to a trip wire across the cycle path not far from the Amazon depot this afternoon. I’ve come away with a concussion, broken collar bone and 3 fractured ribs. This could kill someone!!”
@DeesideDotCom hi. Please can you share this. I love in deeside and fell victim to a trip wire across the cycle path not far from the Amazon depot this afternoon. Photo below. I’ve come away with concussion, broken collar bone and 3 fractured ribs. This could kill someone!! pic.twitter.com/C6JMGguQpt
— Ian Davies (@halfsack1981) February 21, 2023
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident along a cycle path on Shotwick Road, Deeside Industrial Park shortly after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday 21, February) following reports a cyclist had fallen from their bike as a result of a piece of wire that had been placed along the path.”
“The cyclist was taken to hospital following the incident.”
“The wire has since been removed.”
“Inspector Wes Williams is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, to contact officers on 101, or via the website, quoting reference A026360.”
Flintshire County Councillor Dale Selvester said: “It saddens me to hear that a cyclist has recently been seriously injured due to the actions of others who may not have considered the impact of their behaviour.”
“Cycle paths were designed to be a safe space for cyclists and walkers to use.”
“Although the injures this cyclist has are serious the outcome could have been life-changing.”
The Queenferry and Sealand ward member said: “Please be vigilant when using the cycleways and if any suspicious activity is seen please report to NWP via 101. I wish Ian a speedy recovery.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News