Critical nursing shortages risk patient safety in Wales, says RCN

Severe workforce shortages in hospitals and community services mean patients are experiencing pain and, in many cases, being cared for in corridors, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales.

RCN Wales has revealed this alarming situation, highlighting that less than a quarter of all shifts in Wales have sufficient registered nurses.

The RCN is releasing its latest ‘Last Shift’ survey results, which asked nursing staff in Wales about their experiences on their most recent shift.

Nearly 8 in 10 respondents (78%) in Wales reported that the number of nursing staff was not sufficient to meet the needs of patients safely. Also, more than 8 in 10 respondents (83%) believe that the staffing levels on their last shift would have been made safer if there was a maximum patient-to-nurse ratio in their workplace.

One respondent working in an NHS hospital in Wales said, “We are just providing very basic care due to our environment and staff-patient ratio. Most of the falls happening in the ward are because of staff shortage… we can’t provide a quality of care.”

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said, “These results are sadly not surprising. It’s a matter of public record that 1,097 NHS Wales beds were cut between 2012 and 2022 – almost a tenth of its capacity.”

“The nursing staffing crisis in Wales has reached critical levels and is endangering patient safety. Low nurse-to-patient ratios are directly linked to increased patient mortality.”

“Under the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act 2016, health boards and NHS trusts in Wales are legally responsible for nurse staffing levels in all their services. On some wards, the law requires the staffing level to be set and maintained.”

“Yet, at our last estimate, there were 2,717 registered nurse vacancies across NHS Wales.”

“The Welsh government needs to step up to the challenge and extend this Act to protect all patients.”

“It is then critical that nurses are valued and rewarded if there is to be a sustained supply to meet those staffing levels.”

“This means delivering every promise made to our members that ended our industrial action. The solution to this crisis starts with valuing nursing staff and giving them the time to care.”