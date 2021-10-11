Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th Oct 2021

Updated: Mon 11th Oct

Covid passes for large events and nightclubs become compulsory in Wales today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

People in Wales will need to show a Covid Pass or demonstrate their Covid status to enter venues such as nightclubs and large events from today, Monday October 11.

Last week members of the Senedd voted – by a margin of 28 to 27 to introduce Covid passes however a technical issue meant an opponent could not cast his vote.

Vale of Clwyd Conservative Gareth Davies was attending the Conservative party conference in Manchester at the time of the vote on Tuesday.

He blamed unspecified “IT challenges” for his inability to take part remotely as the passes were approved by a single vote.

The Senedd Presiding Officer Elin Jones said Mr Davies had been given several opportunities to be present, even offering her phone number to allow him to dial in.

The law change today means all adults over-18 will need to show an NHS Covid Pass or a negative Covid test to enter certain premises.

People will need to show their COVID19 status to attend the following venues or events:

  • nightclubs and similar venues (see definition below)
  • indoor venues with more than 500 people in the audience where some or all of the audience are not normally seated
  • any outdoor or indoor venues with over 4,000 in the audience, where some or all of the audience are not normally seated
  • any event,  which has more than 10,000 people in attendance

These settings are classed as “higher-risk” premises and events because “it is not as easy to introduce reasonable measures, such as ventilation or social distancing to mitigate against the risk of coronavirus.” Welsh Government guidance has said.

“There is also some evidence of so-called super spreading events associated in the UK and globally with nightclubs, sports events, and festivals.” The Welsh Government says.

People who are fully vaccinated in Wales can already download the NHS Covid Pass to securely show and share their vaccine status. It also allows people to show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

Only people attending these venues and events will need to show their Covid status. Staff working or volunteering in these venues are encouraged to take lateral flow tests twice a week to check they do not have the virus.

 

The Welsh Government says it will use “current enforcement regimes” for monitoring compliance – this means businesses and events will need to ensure their proposed arrangements to comply with the Covid pass regulations are included in their risk assessments, and reasonable measures to ensure compliance.

Penalties for non-compliance will include:

  • a premises improvement notice or premises closure notice;
  • a fixed penalty notice and a maximum fine for businesses of £10,000.
  • In addition, it is now an offence for a person to provide false or misleading evidence of vaccination or testing status where that evidence is required as part of the requirement for holding a Covid pass.

Anyone caught using a fake Covid pass or lateral flow test result in Wales will be fined from Monday, the Welsh government has confirmed.

“A wider offence linked to the provision of false or misleading evidence of vaccination or testing status where that evidence is required as part of the requirement for providing evidence for entry has also been introduced.

Where there are reports of individuals providing falsified or misleading information, a police officer or a police community support officer (PCSO) will be able to take action under the Regulations.” Guidance states.

Speaking to BBC Wales’ Vaughan Rodderick on Sunday, First Minister Drakeford was asked, “how much slack” would venues be cut in terms of doing random checks rather than checking every single pass if large queues build.

He replied: “What the regulations say is that the venue has to take reasonable measures to put in place checks that people entering premises are eligible to enter and reasonable measures will vary from venue to venue and event to event.”

“Regulations allow event organisers to do random checks where it would not be sensible to try to check the pass of every person going in.”

“My view of it is this, where you have a venue or event and it is clearly doing its best to do the right thing but is having some teething problems, of course, you will allow that venue or that event to continue to work on making sure the pass is properly administered.”

“Where there are venues that, clearly, because they are outside the law or attempting to get around the law, then from an enforcement point of view, a different approach will be taken.”

Commenting on the introduction of the new rules, Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said:

“While we remain at Level 0, new restrictions are coming in as the coercive, ineffective, and anti-business Covid passports will limit our freedoms, fail to limit the spread of coronavirus according to the Welsh Government’s own scientists, and add additional burdens on already stretched businesses.”

“There has been a poor communication campaign from the Welsh Government on their introduction, little justification of their effectiveness, a failure to address confusion and fix bugs, and no explanation on how they will police the alternative Covid test system so open to abuse.

“We have passed the peak of infections without further restrictions and passports will do little to stem the problems that has led to the worst-ever A&E waiting times, longest ever NHS treatment backlog, and second slowest ambulance response times built up under Labour mismanagement.

“So instead of further restrictions, we need Labour ministers to bring forward a proper winter pressures plan that introduces the Covid treatment hubs for which Welsh Conservatives have long called for and reverse their damaging decision to bring in Covid passports.”

More information:

  • Get your NHS COVID Pass – click here

  • Use the NHS COVID Pass to attend large events and venues – click here

  • COVID Pass: guidance for businesses and events – click here



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

RNLI Flint cancels this years firework display as lifeboat team unable to put in place the “necessary safeguards”

News

Coleg Cambria: Bryn Williams calls for hospitality sector support as new students welcomed to chef academy

News

“Don’t try and cope on your own”: North Wales Coastguard Alex urges people to talk following own struggles with tragic outcome

News

Have your say on childcare provision in your local area

News

World Mental Health Day: How heading outdoors can boost your mood

News

Health studio’s gruelling 36 hour fundraiser challenge raises enough money to buy two life saving defibrillators

News

World Mental Health Day: No suitable places for young people in crisis, warns Children’s Commissioner for Wales

News

Deeside based housebuilder Redrow wins global award for efforts to reduce waste

News

SATURDAY: Tim Hortons, Primark, Cineworld and Footasylum amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton jobs fair

News





Read 389,589 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn