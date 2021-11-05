County lines suspects arrested after Police Intercept Team stop car on A55 in Flintshire

Police have arrested two people in connection county lines drug dealing after stopping a vehicle on the A55 in Flintshire.

Officers from North Wales Police Intercept Team along with a Roads Policing Unit stopped a car, believed linked to county lines near Northop on Thursday.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested for ‘being concerned in the supply of class A drugs’ and ‘possession of criminal property.’

One of the occupants was also wanted by Merseyside Police for burglary.

Police seized the offender’s vehicle as evidence.

“Sorry for any delays caused.” An Intercept Team member said on social media.

Since their launch back in February 2020, the Intercept Team have recovered a substantial amount of controlled drugs, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, mobile phones, and weapons – such as knives and a Taser.

The team, which was created thanks to funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, use innovative technology to ensure they’re able to intercept and disrupt criminals, making north Wales a hostile environment for crime groups to operate within.

Working closely with the Roads Policing Unit, Firearms Alliance Team, local policing colleagues as well as other police forces including Merseyside Police, the interceptors are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including OCG’s (Organised Crime Groups) and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.