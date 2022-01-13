County Lines: Jail for three men who dealt over £90,000 of crack and heroin on streets of Flintshire

Three Merseyside men have been jailed for their part in a County Lines operation that flooded the streets of Flintshire with £90,000 of class A drugs over the course of just a few months.

Ian Heyes (32) of Tuebrook, Connor Higgins (30) of Litherland and James Douglas (28) of Woolton have all been jailed today (Thursday, 13th January) at Caernarfon Crown Court, following recent charges of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The convictions following a police operation named Blue Annex, a County Lines investigation into the ‘Scouse Mick Line’ from Merseyside.

The County Line supplied crack cocaine and heroin between Liverpool and Flintshire over the course of several months.

The ‘Scouse Mick Line’ offered the sale and delivery of class A drugs to home addresses, just like a fast-food delivery app.

Over the course of several months, they have dealt an estimated valuation of just over £90,000 of Class A drugs onto the streets of Flintshire.

During Operation Blue Annex several thousand pounds worth of cash has been seized as well as several thousand pounds worth of Class A drugs.

During sentencing, Judge Petts said, “the amount dealt was a significant amount to put it mildly, and that it ultimately would have had a devastating effect on local communities”.

Heyes was sentenced to 2 years to run consecutively with a current unrelated sentence whilst Higgins and Douglas were both sentenced to 3 years and 4 months.

Investigating Officer PC Chris Wynne of the North Wales Police Central Tasking Unit said: “I welcome the sentences imposed by Judge Timothy Petts today taking into account the early guilty pleas made by the defendants to prevent trial.

“The ‘Scouse Mick’ County Line blighted communities across Flintshire over the course of several months and this operation highlighted great collaborative work with neighbouring forces such as the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) and Merseyside Police in bringing Heyes, Higgins and Douglas to justice.

“North Wales Police relentlessly pursues those who cause harm to our communities on a daily basis and we will continue to make North Wales a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

“Our commitment to work with neighbouring forces highlights our pursuit of those who distribute drugs as part of Organised Crime Groups and we will continue to safeguard individuals who may be at risk”.

Worried about drug dealing in your area?

You can report any concerns to police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/

You can also pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information