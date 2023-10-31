Countess of Chester Hospital unveil brand new images of how new Women and Children’s Building will look

New images of what the Women and Children's Building will look like upon completion in summer 2025 at the Countess of Chester Hospital have been unveiled by the Trust.

Work has begun on the new £110m three-storey facility, set to open in summer 2025.

The artist's impression provides a visual glimpse of the facility's appearance in two years.

Construction is set to advance rapidly, aided by two large cranes visible on the hospital grounds.

This new structure will replace the existing Women and Children's Building in use since 1971. All maternity services will transition to the new development, offering enhanced capacity and additional modern resting spaces for patients, staff, and families.

Features will include a ground floor delivery suite, two Obstetric theatres, and a first-floor maternity ward with 24 single bedrooms. The en-suite bathrooms have been thoughtfully designed for accessibility.



The project is funded by £110m from the National RAAC Programme, which aims to replace constructions with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, set to be phased out by 2025.

Services such as maternity, neonatal, paediatrics, and gynaecology from the current building will relocate to the new facility, ensuring greater capacity and modern relaxation areas.



A neonatal unit will be on the ground floor, while the second floor will house a Children's Ward with overnight facilities and improved amenities for staff.

The endeavour partners with Integrated Health Projects (IHP), a collaboration between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine. This partnership underlines the Trust's dedication to delivering quality care through state-of-the-art technology.

Approximately 2,300 families from Chester and Flintshire rely on the hospital's maternity services.

