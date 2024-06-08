Countess of Chester Hospital advises on parking alternatives during ‘essential electrical works’

Essential electrical work at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s new Women and Children’s Building is underway and may cause some disruption to car parking over the next few days.

The work is essential for installing a power supply to the £110m building, set to open in summer 2025.

The hospital trust says it is striving to maintain the same number of parking spaces for patients and visitors during this period.

However, they are also encouraging the use of park and ride services or public transport to ease potential congestion.

Nearby park and ride sites are located at Upton (Chester Zoo), Boughton Heath, and Wrexham Road, all within a 15-minute bus ride to the hospital.

With over 2,400 spaces and buses running every 15 minutes, these services offer a convenient travel alternative.

Parking at these sites is free, with bus tickets costing £1.50 from Upton and Wrexham Road, and £2.50 from Boughton Heath.

Karen Edge, Chief Finance Officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital, said:

“We are working to ensure the essential electrical work has as little impact on patient parking as possible over the next eight days.

“We understand that car parking can be a difficult and worrisome experience for our patients and visitors and understand that some people may prefer to find alternative ways to travel to the Countess of Chester Hospital over the next week.

“Our hospital is well served by three local park and ride services and we encourage patients and visitors to make use of these as a convenient alternative to driving in,” she added.

When it opens in summer next year, the new Women and Children’s Building will have a real impact on the quality of care that will be provided to the city and neighbouring community’s youngest patients.

The new three-storey facility, part of a £110m investment into healthcare facilities in the local community, will enhance treatment facilities and improve the quality of services and patient experience.