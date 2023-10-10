Council says it has identified potential source of Deeside’s ‘soggy mop’ stench

Flintshire council has provided an update on the persistent and invasive stench – likened to a 'soggy mop' or 'damp, rotting clothes' – which has been troubling the residents of Deeside for months.

The lingering smell has led to hundreds of complaints from residents who have been calling for action.

The odour, which reportedly intensifies around the Pentre area, has been affecting various parts of the community, depending on wind direction.

The relentless smell has significantly diminished the quality of life for some residents, compelling them to shut windows and doors, avoid hanging laundry outside, and limit children's outdoor activities.

Flintshire Council said in August, that the first formal complaint was received at the end of April 2023, "since then, the council has been working alongside Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to identify the source of the odour."

They said: "Officers have visited and assessed local businesses who emit waste products into the environment as part of their operation, as well as several smaller sites in the Sandycroft area where most of the complaints have been received."

Cllr Dale Selvester, representing the Queensferry and Sealand Ward, has today posted an update he received from Flintshire County Council (FCC) which points to a potential source.

He said: "I have received an update from FCC to advise that following an investigation they can confirm that a potential source of the odours experienced are from the Wastewater Sewage Network Systems and Queensferry Wastewater Treatment Facility, that are managed by Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water(DC/WW)."

"DC/WW have given us assurances and are currently working with FCC to investigate the odour issues and to establish root cause."

"DC/WW have installed 6 odour logging instruments at strategic locations within the vast sewer network as well as sewage pumping stations within the wider vicinity to ascertain and identify any issues and causes of odour generation."

"These instruments will log live data from the wastewater flows directly for the next 4 weeks."

"Any further complaints are to be directed to them by calling 08000853968 or online at contact.dwrcymru.com/en/report"

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

