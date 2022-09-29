Could this be the location for a new KFC drive-thru in Mold?

A new KFC in Mold?

A planning application has been lodged with Flintshire County Council which if passed would see two new food outlets open at the Checkpoint Motors site off Chester Road in Mold.

One of those outlets is described as a restaurant, hot food takeaway, and the other as a sandwich shop & bakery.

Earlier this year KFC published a list of 500 locations it hopes to open new branches in.

The chain, which already operates more than 900 UK branches is on the hunt for new build sites or to take over existing empty buildings with Mold being on its target list.

According to the company, drive-thru sites are its most popular type and “can be fit into vacant sites of more than 0.3 acres. Existing building conversions will also be considered.”

On the KFC website, the fast food giant says: “We’re on the lookout for over 500 sites.”

It then invites developers to get in touch if they have a space that could be of interest, and says the company will pay £20,000 “for all recognised introductions”.

There has been speculation for some time that KFC is interested in taking over the Checkpoint site.

Checkpoint has recently moved to a brand new auto store on Tesco Way.

An initial ‘change of use’ application published this week on Flintshire council’s website seeks permission to covert the Checkpoint Motors building into food outlets.

The application states: “Change of use from motor vehicle service and parts sales to Class A1 sandwich shop & bakery and Class A3 (cafe / restaurant/ hot food takeaway).

The applicant also wants to carry out “external works to refurbish and extend the existing unit, reconfigured car park, external seating, acoustic barrier and associated works.”

No further details or plans have been uploaded to the council planning website as yet, they tend to follow a few weeks after outline proposals are published.

Those documents will give a greater indication as to who is looking to occupy the site.

