Costa Coffee set to open first store in Flint, creating 10 new jobs

Costa is set to create 10 new jobs locally when the company opens a brand new coffee shop in Flint.

The ‘nation’s favourite’ coffee shop brand is taking a unit at the Flintshire Retail Park off Holywell Road.

Over the next few weeks, unit G will be transformed into an attractive and modern new coffee shop ready for opening later in the autumn.

The unit was home to B&M until the bargain chain took over the former Carpet Right store close by, which is nearly double the size of the original store.

Plans have been submitted to Flintshire Council this week by agents acting on behalf of Costa for new signage to be erected outside the unit.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We look forward to opening our first Costa Coffee store in Flint at Flintshire Retail Park this autumn.”

“We are excited to serve the local community their favourite Costa coffee, and as part of this new store opening, will be recruiting approximately 10 team members.”