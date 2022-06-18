Cost of living crisis sees big increase in dogs abandoned according to a Flintshire rescue

A North Wales Senedd Member has seen for himself the work carried out by charity Almost Home Dog Rescue at Nercwys near Mold as the number of dogs being abandoned and given up rockets as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Llyr Gruffydd, MS was told about how the organisation has experienced a huge increase in demand for its re-homing service since the new year.

Almost Home Dog Rescue is one of a number of small rescue centres across Wales and since 2016 has been able to rehome over 800 dogs.

They work to provide forever-homes to the dogs in their care. They currently have 15 forever foster dogs all needing consistent care and attention.

Mr Gruffydd said: “After the increase in pet ownership witnessed during the pandemic we’re now seeing many of those animals being given up by families struggling to either accommodate their pets as we get back to normal or as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“With families struggling to pay for pet food and veterinary fees charities like Almost Home Dog Rescue are facing a double whammy. A big increase in dogs requiring re-homing and a big drop in the numbers able to take them.

“The team at Nercwys do their utmost to care and find a home for these dogs but the pressure is increasing and they need all the help they can get. Much of their costs are covered by fundraising and all support is welcome and makes a difference to how many dogs they can rescue.

“They also do important work caring for abandoned and mistreated greyhounds, even taking dogs from Ireland where the problem is particularly acute.

“I’d like to thank Alex, Lauren, Joan and the rest of the team for their care, commitment and enthusiasm in the important work they do and for taking the time to show me around.”

Another Senedd Member, Carolyn Thomas along with Cllr Gillian Brockley (Hawarden) and Cllr Dan Rose (Buckley) also paid earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the rescue said: “We also took the opportunity to share our views and concerns about greyhound racing as well as some of the supporting evidence which we have given to the Petitions Committee at the Senedd – and how, by supporting a ban, Wales could lead the way in Britain.”

“We think they enjoyed their fact-finding visit, finding it interesting and informative – we certainly felt very positive about it!”