Posted: Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Cost of Living Crisis: Information booklet published with support info for Flintshire households

Households in Flintshire, like the rest of the UK, are facing unprecedented blows to their living standards.

Home energy costs have more than doubled, the price of food is rising it seems every day, the cost of petrol has increased by more than half since the start of last year and overall inflation is heading for double digits.

All this is putting massive pressure on households as prices for pretty everything continue to rise sharply.

The cost of living crisis is unlikely to be resolved soon, particularly as global energy costs continue to be volatile and food prices at record highs.

Jack Sargeant, the Welsh Parliament member for Alyn and Deeside has said staff in his office have been dealing with a flood of enquiries from worried residents regarding cost-of-living support as the crisis deepens.

His team has put together a new document which outlines support services that are in place for anyone struggling locally.

Jack said: “We are facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.”

“As the cost of food and household bills continues to rise, I am receiving an increasing number of requests for help from residents who are struggling to make ends meet.”

“In this cost-of-living information booklet, I have pulled together the main support packages and grants available to you alongside local services from foodbanks to refurb centres.”

“I hope this will be useful to you and if I can help you in any way, please get in contact by emailing

jack.sargeant@senedd.wales.”

The booklet can be downloaded below

