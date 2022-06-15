Construction work underway on ClywdAlyn’s 100 home development in Garden City

Construction work is now underway to deliver a “100% affordable” homes development in Garden City.

The Northern Gateway development, which is led by ClwydAlyn in partnership with Flintshire County Council, Welsh Government and Lane End, will feature 100 two, three and four bedroomed homes as well as two bedroomed bungalows and one and two bedroomed flats.

The scheme will offer energy efficient and carbon friendly homes, with an EPC rating of A and will include a range of sustainable technologies.

Built with high performing materials as well as the installation of air source heat pumps instead of traditional heating and hot water systems, reducing heating costs and lowering the carbon emissions.

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development at ClwydAlyn, said:

“The development of this site into 100 high quality new homes will address a key need for affordable housing for a mixture of people in the local area.’

“The design and the high standard of the build will ensure that the homes are not only stylish and comfortable but also fit for the future.”

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Lane End to bring the scheme to fruition and create a vibrant new community, as well as boosting local employment.”

Lane End will be delivering construction works at the site, Scott Ashall, Land Director of Lane End Group, commented:

“I am delighted to have started works on the Northern Gateway development.”

“The team have worked exceptionally hard to get this project to this point and we’re looking forward to completing this next phase and to get the project over the line.”

“The scheme will form part of one of the largest mixed use development opportunities in North Wales and I have no doubt that the transformation of the Garden City area of the Northern Gateway will have a significant positive impact on the local population.”

“North Wales, is an area of growth for Lane End Group moving forward in 2022 and we are really looking forward to delivering high standard new homes to ClwydAlyn at Northern Gateway.”

“We have worked immensely hard with both the Local Authority and our partners in ClwydAlyn over the past three years to get to this point and we are passionate that this is just the start of our relationship with both parties.”

Craig Sparrow added: “We are really pleased that we’re able to start works at the site.”

“The team have worked very hard to get this project to this stage which will bring significant investment into the local area, supporting our mission to enrich the communities of North Wales.”