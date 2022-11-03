Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Nov 2022

Construction underway of Anwyl’s 183 home development on former RAF Sealand site

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aerial footage has been released showing construction of new homes underway at a major regeneration site in Deeside. 

The drone film shows work being undertaken on Anwyl Homes’ Summers Bridge development on the former RAF Sealand site.

Ewloe-based developer Anwyl is helping transform part of The Airfields, the largest strategic development in Flintshire, by building much-needed new homes.

Airfields will eventually see 767 news homes built by a number of developers.

Summers Bridge which will eventually see homes, retail and commercial units plus leisure facilities created across 140 acres.

Anwyl will deliver 183 new homes on the site with a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews style homes to meet strong local demand, including for affordable homes.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “Summers Bridge is an exciting new development that’s helping change the face of this part of Deeside.”

“It’s captured buyers’ imaginations with people recognising the potential of investing in a home in the early stages of a much wider regeneration project. ”

“People are keen to be part of the new neighbourhood and, in response to demand, we’ve released a small number of properties for early bird reservation – effectively giving buyers the chance to pay a small refundable deposit and have a head start in being able to secure a new home up to 12 months before it’s ready to move into.”

How the huge multi use development will look once completed

Anwyl said it is releasing a number of three-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes plus some four-bedroom detached designs for early reservation. 

“Externally the homes will look very traditional, while inside they will be carefully planned with today’s lifestyles in mind.”

Anwyl said all their homes feature “high quality loft and wall insulation, energy-efficient boilers, radiators and appliances, low energy lightbulbs, water restrictors and super-efficient glazing. All these measures will ensure home buyers use less energy than if they lived in an older property, helping them to save an average of £2,600 on their energy bills.”

 

Read Next

  • Wirral man handed suspended prison sentence for offering illegal access to Premier League football streams
  • Redrow ‘failing to comply with planning conditions’ over Penyffordd path closure, claims Ramblers Cymru
  • Citizens Advice Flintshire joins forces to host Cost of Living workshop in Connah’s Quay
  • Council condemns vandals after trees cut down in Connah’s Quay park

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Wirral man handed suspended prison sentence for offering illegal access to Premier League football streams

    News

    Redrow ‘failing to comply with planning conditions’ over Penyffordd path closure, claims Ramblers Cymru

    News

    Citizens Advice Flintshire joins forces to host Cost of Living workshop in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Council condemns vandals after trees cut down in Connah’s Quay park

    News

    Well known trainer and horse owner among those injured in Denbighshire helicopter crash

    News

    Temporary lifeboat for Flint RNLI while ‘Lady Barbara’ goes for a well earned refit

    News

    Food inflation hits record 11.6% sending cost of tea bags, milk and sugar soaring

    News

    Vetting failures have allowed ‘wrong people’ to join police forces

    News

    Updated: Power has been restored following outage in part of Flintshire

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn