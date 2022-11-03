Construction underway of Anwyl’s 183 home development on former RAF Sealand site

Aerial footage has been released showing construction of new homes underway at a major regeneration site in Deeside.

The drone film shows work being undertaken on Anwyl Homes’ Summers Bridge development on the former RAF Sealand site.

Ewloe-based developer Anwyl is helping transform part of The Airfields, the largest strategic development in Flintshire, by building much-needed new homes.

Airfields will eventually see 767 news homes built by a number of developers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Summers Bridge which will eventually see homes, retail and commercial units plus leisure facilities created across 140 acres.

Anwyl will deliver 183 new homes on the site with a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews style homes to meet strong local demand, including for affordable homes.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “Summers Bridge is an exciting new development that’s helping change the face of this part of Deeside.”

“It’s captured buyers’ imaginations with people recognising the potential of investing in a home in the early stages of a much wider regeneration project. ”

“People are keen to be part of the new neighbourhood and, in response to demand, we’ve released a small number of properties for early bird reservation – effectively giving buyers the chance to pay a small refundable deposit and have a head start in being able to secure a new home up to 12 months before it’s ready to move into.”

Anwyl said it is releasing a number of three-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes plus some four-bedroom detached designs for early reservation.

“Externally the homes will look very traditional, while inside they will be carefully planned with today’s lifestyles in mind.”

Anwyl said all their homes feature “high quality loft and wall insulation, energy-efficient boilers, radiators and appliances, low energy lightbulbs, water restrictors and super-efficient glazing. All these measures will ensure home buyers use less energy than if they lived in an older property, helping them to save an average of £2,600 on their energy bills.”

Read Next