Deeside.com > News Gwynedd

Posted: Wed 12th Jan 2022

Updated: Wed 12th Jan

Conservatives urged to ‘get rid’ of Boris Johnson following apology for attending Downing Street party

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Conservative MPs are being urged to “get rid” of Boris Johnson following his apology for attending a party during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister has come under fire this week over reports he was one of up to 40 attendees at a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020.

Mr Johnson today told MPs he did attend the event for about 25 minutes to thank staff for their hard work but insisted it was “technically within the rules”.

Arfon MP Hywel Williams has slammed his explanation at Prime Minister’s Questions, calling him a “liar” and accusing him of making excuses.

The Plaid Cymru has called on the Conservative Party to take action and force Mr Johnson from office.

Mr Williams said: “Today’s PMQs showed that Boris Johnson is a Prime Minister with no authority, no integrity, no shame.

“The public know that the Prime Minister partied while they were in lockdown. But all we heard today was excuse after excuse, lie after lie.

“Johnson has had ample opportunity to show humility and do the right thing by resigning.

“Now it’s time for his backbenchers, including Welsh Conservative MPs who sat in silence or asked friendly questions in the Chamber today, to show a backbone and get rid of this liar from No 10.”

A similar message was issued yesterday by Mr Williams’s party colleague Liz Saville Roberts.

In a post on Twitter, the Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said: “Boris Johnson is a chronic liar and must resign.”

Discussing his attendance at the event in the Commons, Mr Johnson said: “With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside.

“I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that – even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance – there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way.

“I regret the way the event I have described was handled. I bitterly regret it. And wish that we could have done things differently.”

[Feature Photo Credit: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor}

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government raises “significant concerns” over plans to replace the Human Rights Act

News

Racists online trolls to be banned from attending football matches in Wales and England for ten years

News

Covid closes Deeside cafe – owner suspects “maskless idiots” asking for directions to testing site are cause

News

Chester FC: Flintshire council involved in “open and constructive discussions” over regulatory responsibilities

News

Cost of living crisis demands urgency from Welsh Government

News

Welsh Government making £15.4m available to support the arts and cultural sector during the ongoing Covid19 pandemic

News

Smart motorway rollout to be ‘paused’ amid safety concerns after inquiry

News

Welsh Government urged to end ‘unreasonable’ restrictions on outdoor sporting events

News

‘Chronic liar’ Boris Johnson must resign, says North Wales MP

News





Read 367,818 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn