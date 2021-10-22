Connah’s Quay: Work to improve Golftyn Park completed following 7 week closure

Work to improve Golftyn Park in Connah’s Quay has been completed following a 7 week closure of the site and will open on Tuesday (26th October).

The work has been delivered as part the ‘Our Back Yard Project’ which is working with partners in Connah’s Quay to improve greenspaces and biodiversity.

Funded through the National Lottery Community Fund, Create Your Spaces Programme, the initial phase of work has included renewing the path network, improving access and re landscaping the grass bunds to improve sight lines into the park. The improvement works were planned following consultation with users and the local community in 2019.

Phase 2 of the work will see planting of wildflowers, native bulbs and trees all aimed at improving biodiversity and habitat value of the site.

Richard Aram Our Back Yard Project Manager said “It is great to finally complete the majority of the capital works at Golftyn Park.”

“We have had to delay the works due to the covid pandemic, but we hope the improvements will benefit the local community.”



“Following completion of the initial works, project staff and volunteers will carry out a range of planting over the Autumn and winter”

The Our Back Yard project has worked since late 2017 to improve green spaces and increase knowledge and understanding around biodiversity in Connah’s Quay.

This has included working with local schools and developing and training a volunteer team to support the work. Volunteers now work twice a week on around 10 different greenspaces and nature reserves in Connah’s Quay.

The Project works with a number of local partners and stakeholders including Flintshire County Council and Connah’s Quay Town Council who worked with Groundwork North Wales to secure the project funding.

Chair of Connah’s Quay Town Council Peter Davies said: “I am delighted Connah’s Quay Town Council, have been an integral part of Our Back Yard project over the past few years.”

“The project has been a big success in bringing benefits to the town of Connah’s Quay.”

“Moreover, the opportunities for local people to get involved in improving the town’s environment and biodiversity.”

“Through volunteering, local people have been actively involved in improving the local green spaces of their town.”

“The capital investment recently taken place at Golftyn Park, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, has delivered improvements to the access and path network, which is frequently used by many local residents.”

“We are looking forward to phase 2, when we will witness new habitats grow and provide colour, through the planting of wildflowers, bulbs and trees.”