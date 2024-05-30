Connah’s Quay: Uninsured ‘pool’ car linked to crime seized by police

North Flintshire Police have seized what they have described as a suspected ‘pool’ car in Connah’s Quay.

Officers believe the vehicle is being used for criminal activities.

The car was found parked, uninsured, and officially notified off-road.

The seizure was announced on social media, with North Flintshire Police stating, “We have just seized a car in the Connah’s Quay area.”

“We suspect that the ‘pool’ car has been used in criminal activity. It was found parked up, uninsured and notified off road.”

“We will continue to disrupt criminality by taking such cars out of action and denying them use of our roads to keep our community safe!”