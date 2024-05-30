Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 30th May 2024

Connah’s Quay: Uninsured ‘pool’ car linked to crime seized by police

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

North Flintshire Police have seized what they have described as a suspected ‘pool’ car in Connah’s Quay.

Officers believe the vehicle is being used for criminal activities.

The car was found parked, uninsured, and officially notified off-road.

The seizure was announced on social media, with North Flintshire Police stating, “We have just seized a car in the Connah’s Quay area.”

“We suspect that the ‘pool’ car has been used in criminal activity. It was found parked up, uninsured and notified off road.”

“We will continue to disrupt criminality by taking such cars out of action and denying them use of our roads to keep our community safe!”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Forty years ago today, The Countess of Chester Hospital was officially opened by Princess Diana
  • Meet the Flintshire volunteers helping NSPCC Childline keep children safe in North Wales
  • Design your dream ice cream to help Broughton Shopping Park celebrate its 25th anniversary

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Forty years ago today, The Countess of Chester Hospital was officially opened by Princess Diana

    News

    Meet the Flintshire volunteers helping NSPCC Childline keep children safe in North Wales

    News

    Design your dream ice cream to help Broughton Shopping Park celebrate its 25th anniversary

    News

    Clean energy firm proposes groundbreaking Deeside nuclear park to produce ‘ruby’ hydrogen

    News

    Teenagers have gone through enough – national service is too much to ask

    News

    UK Parliament dissolves ahead of July general election

    News

    Wales Audit Office Chair resigns over conflict of interest

    News

    Deeside based Locit bolsters sales team amid ‘phenomenal’ growth

    News

    Fundraisers raise almost £8,000 for Countess Charity in Chester Half Marathon

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn