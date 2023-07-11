Deeside.com > News

Connah’s Quay Town FC praised in Senedd for grounding breaking mental health initiative

Connah’s Quay Town Football Club has been lauded by Jack Sargeant MS for its groundbreaking initiative aimed at tackling mental health stigma. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The club has produced a support leaflet following the tragic loss of former player, Jamie Wynne, to assist members who may be struggling with mental health issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During a session in the Welsh Parliament today, July 11, the Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside praised the team’s initiative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack spoke candidly about his own experiences, sharing his grief over the loss of his close friend Jamie Wynne, and highlighting the role local football clubs can play in supporting mental health. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


“Connah’s Quay Town Football Club have decided they want to help people talk about their own mental health, the stigma around mental health, and to signpost them to further support,” said Jack. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The support leaflet produced by the club includes contact information for key mental health organisations such as Samaritans, Mind and Shout, and also introduces club members to well-being champions within their own ranks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to Jack’s praise, Rob Ross, Club Chairperson, said, “Tackling mental health stigma and encouraging people to reach out is important, especially for young men.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We want to use football as a way of encouraging this and we also want to signpost people to support. Jack has always been a friend of the club and we are grateful for his support.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack called on the Welsh Government to consider how it might support similar initiatives across the country, suggesting that this pioneering work by Connah’s Quay Town could serve as an exemplary model for other clubs and organisations to follow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This initiative shines a spotlight on the growing recognition of mental health issues in the sports world and underscores the potential of grassroots sports clubs as valuable partners in promoting mental health awareness and support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

