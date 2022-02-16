Connah’s Quay to get Civic Hall back next month 480 days after it became a Covid testing centre

The keys to Connah’s Quay Civic Hall will be handed back to the town council next month nearly 16 months after it was commandeered by the health board and converted into a walk-in Covid testing centre.

A large scale drive-through facility had already been established on Deeside Industrial Estate to allow mass testing to take place regionally.

But Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Flintshire Council took over the Civic in December 2020 as there was need for a smaller testing facility targeted towards local residents.

The health board has said low testing take-up is one reason why the site will be decommissioned at the end of March.

The drive-through facility will Deeside will remain operational.

Teresa Owen, Executive Director of Public Health said: “We have taken part in engagement with a number of key stakeholders around the decision to decommission the testing facility in Connah’s Quay.”

“Low take-up and the capacity of nearby testing facilities were key factors in that decision.”

“We would like to thank Connah’s Quay Town Council and its officers who gave up the Civic Hall for such an extended period, as well as the local community for their ongoing support and appreciation of testing staff, who have worked tirelessly in unprecedented circumstances.”

Teresa Owen added: “The majority of COVID-19 testing for the general public across north Wales is delivered by private contractors on behalf of the UK Government’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA).”

“The Regional Testing Site at Deeside Industrial Estate falls into this category.”

“We are not aware of any current plans to decommission this site, but this may change in line with the UK Government’s COVID-19 testing strategy.”