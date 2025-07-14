Connah’s Quay: Red Hall Hotel raises £3,000 for Alzheimer’s in sponsored walk

Connah’s Quay’s Red Hall Hotel has completed a sponsored walk involving 22 participants to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The walk alongside the River Dee from Chester and covered a distance of 8.36 miles and took 2 hours and 50 minutes, according to the activity tracker shared by the organisers.

Together, the group raised upwards of £3,000 for the charity.

The hotel thanked Direct Cars, especially Ian, for providing mini buses free of charge to transport walkers to the starting point and for acting as a rescue vehicle during the event.

Organisers also expressed gratitude towards customers and staff for their ongoing support and generosity.

The Red Hall Hotel said it values involving the community, which they describe as central to their approach.

An update on the total funds raised will be shared once all donations are collected.

