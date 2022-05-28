Connah’s Quay power station team taking on the Three Peak Challenge to raise funds for Flintshire Foodbank

A group of work friends from Connah’s Quay Power station will take on the ultimate challenge of climbing the three largest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours.

The team of four have been preparing for next weeks mountainous adventure which will raise money for Flintshire Foodbank.

The foodbank provides a lifeline for people in crisis by providing emergency food and support.

As the cost of living crisis deepens, the team from the Uniper owned power plant said they wanted to support Flintshire Foodbank because of the part it plays in helping the local community.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, Flintshire Foodbank provided food to 7,791 people, 3,412 of those were children.

Andy Richardson, Gwyn Evans, Matt Delamere and Darren Hart will begin the fundraising challenge on Wednesday, June 1.

They will take on Scotland’s highest mountain Ben Nevis, the highest of all three peaks, at 1,345 meters.

The team will then move onto Scarfell Pike in the Lake District National Park, it is the smaller of the three pikes at 978 meters, but can be anything from six to almost 10 miles in hiking.

The last challenge will see the four walk for around six hours to the 1,085-metre peak of Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales.

One member of the group Andy Richardson said: “Connah’s Quay Power station team is very keen to support Flintshire Foodbank because they are part of our local community.”

“The Power Station has a charity chosen by the site team each year.”

“This year the site overwhelmingly voted to support Flintshire Foodbank as part our Diversity Equity and Inclusion focus.”

“This is even more important due to the cost of living increase we are all feeling.”

Andy said: “We, as a group, understand that there are many different circumstances in our community, and we feel we are in a position to help out not only by donations but also by challenging ourselves physically to help the community.”

“In addition, we’re all finding ourselves in a position where the cost of living is increasing. Therefore, we find it essential to contribute to our community.”

Flintshire Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Food banks warn that the cost of living crisis is seeing their use become ‘normalised’ and according to a survey by the charity Action for Children, some 13 per cent of parents are skipping meals to feed their children, with the percentage at 16 per cent among families on Universal Credit.

To support the Connah’s Quay Power station team’s three peaks fundraiser, they have set up Go Fund Me Page where you can make a donation:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/three-peaks-challenge-flintshire-foodbank