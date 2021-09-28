Andy Morrison quits as Connah’s Quay Nomads boss

Connah’s Quay Nomads have confirmed this evening that Andy Morrison has resigned as manager of the club.

It comes with the league champions sitting sixth in the JD Cymru Premier eight points behind leaders TNS after six games.

Morrison leaves Connah’s Quay after six years in which he won back to back Cymru Premier League titles and steered the club to six successive European campaigns.

A Nomads spokesperson said: “Everyone at Connah’s Quay Nomads would like to thank Andy for his time and efforts at the club over the past six years which have been some of the greatest moments in the club’s history.”

“An official announcement on Andy’s successor will be made in due course.”

Morrison arrived at Deeside Stadium back in November 2015 with The Nomads bottom of the formerly-known Welsh Premier League.

Morrison led The Nomads to their first-ever top-six finish that season and an historic first-ever European campaign with a play off victory over Airbus in front of a record Deeside Stadium crowd.

That led to a 1-0 aggregate victory over Norwegian side, Stabaek in the UEFA Europa League. – the first time that a Welsh side had kept clean sheets across two legs in European competition.

Morrison then went on to lead The Nomads to six successive European campaigns which included a number of historic moments in the club’s history including the famous 3-2 aggregate victory over Scottish side Kilmarnock.

2018 brought the first piece of silverware of Morrison’s tenure with a 4-1 victory in the JD Welsh Cup Final against Aberystwyth Town and the following season would also see a historic run in the Scottish Challenge Cup which ultimately ended with a runner up medal in the final defeat to Ross County.

2020 and 2021 would be the highlight of Morrison’s time at Deeside Stadium, picking up back-to-back JD Cymru Premier and Manager of the Season titles.

The first league title was secured on a points-per-game basis after the campaign was ended early due to the Covid pandemic along with winning the Nathaniel MG Cup earlier in the season.

The following season would be secured on the final day of the season with a 2-0 victory at Penybont.