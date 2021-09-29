Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Sep 2021

Updated: Wed 29th Sep

Connah’s Quay Nomads appoint Craig Harrison as head coach following departure of Andy Morrison

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay Nomads has confirmed the appointment of Craig Harrison as Head Coach following the departure of Andy Morrison. 

Harrison joined The Nomads back in October 2018 as part of the First Team coaching staff and has since been an integral part of the club’s recent success including back-to-back JD Cymru Premier titles along with the Nathaniel  MG Cup. 

Prior to his arrival at Connah’s Quay Nomads, Harrison had previously managed at Bangor City, Airbus and  Hartlepool United.

Harrison’s most successful spell as a manager came at The New Saints where he won six consecutive Welsh Premier League titles along with three Welsh Cups and three Welsh League Cups. Harrison also oversaw TNS’ World Record for longest winning streak in top-flight football. 

During his playing days, Harrison played Premier League football for Middlesbrough during the late 90’s and early  2000’s before spending time at both Preston North End and Crystal Palace before having his playing career ended prematurely following a double compound fracture to his leg in 2002. 

On his appointment to his new role, Harrison commented; ”I’m very excited to take on this new challenge and I’m  looking forward to working in a different capacity at the club alongside some very good people, both on and off the  pitch.” 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Hawarden: Developer wants to build seven new houses on land it had previously ‘gifted’ for a new community centre

News

Northop Road in Flint is back open following earlier collision

News

Yo Sushi’s pan-Asian Panku Streetfood brand opens Asda Queensferry kiosk

News

Road between Halkyn and Bagillt closed following two car collision

News

Buckley: Police appeal for help identifying ‘individuals in relation to a public order offence’

News

My parrot destroyed my vehicle registration certificate among most unusual reasons shared when getting a replacement

News

A494: 13% cut in roadside emissions since start of 50mph speed limit but “no drivers have been fined or cautioned” after being caught on camera

News

Welsh Government warning over fake Covid jab consent form circulating in schools

News

“It has never been so important” – North Wales nurses urge people to get their flu vaccine this winter

News





Read 432,721 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn