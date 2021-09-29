Connah’s Quay Nomads appoint Craig Harrison as head coach following departure of Andy Morrison

Connah’s Quay Nomads has confirmed the appointment of Craig Harrison as Head Coach following the departure of Andy Morrison.

Harrison joined The Nomads back in October 2018 as part of the First Team coaching staff and has since been an integral part of the club’s recent success including back-to-back JD Cymru Premier titles along with the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Prior to his arrival at Connah’s Quay Nomads, Harrison had previously managed at Bangor City, Airbus and Hartlepool United.

Harrison’s most successful spell as a manager came at The New Saints where he won six consecutive Welsh Premier League titles along with three Welsh Cups and three Welsh League Cups. Harrison also oversaw TNS’ World Record for longest winning streak in top-flight football.

During his playing days, Harrison played Premier League football for Middlesbrough during the late 90’s and early 2000’s before spending time at both Preston North End and Crystal Palace before having his playing career ended prematurely following a double compound fracture to his leg in 2002.

On his appointment to his new role, Harrison commented; ”I’m very excited to take on this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working in a different capacity at the club alongside some very good people, both on and off the pitch.”