Connah’s Quay Lidl moves step closer with demolition plan for former Co-op building submitted
Plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Connah’s Quay appear to be inching closer to reality as a planning application for the demolition of the former Somerfield/Co-op site has been submitted to Flintshire Council.
The empty site, which has stood dormant since its closure in 2012, is finally poised for a transformation that could bring much-needed economic activity to the area.
The planning application signals a significant development in a project that has faced numerous hurdles and delays.
The journey towards the development of a Lidl supermarket in Connah’s Quay has been a protracted one.
Over 12 months ago, the local authority granted planning approval for the project, which promised to deliver 40 new jobs to the town centre.
However, despite the initial approval, the site remained untouched and continued to be plagued by anti-social behaviour, raising questions about when the project would finally commence.
In September 2021, Flintshire Council confirmed discussions with an interested party, later revealed to be Lidl.
The supermarket chain had expressed its interest in demolishing the existing building and constructing a 2,274-square-meter store.
Lidl further announced its intentions to close its Deeside Retail Park store and relocate staff to the new Connah’s Quay location, creating a shift in the local retail landscape.
In November 2022, following a public consultation and formal plan submissions to the council, permission was granted, marking a significant milestone in the development plan.
While progress on the ground appeared to stall, Lidl said it remained committed to the Connah’s Quay development.
The company engaged in discussions with Flintshire County Council, addressing complexities related to the project, including car park issues.
The recent submission of a demolition application for the former Co-op supermarket site suggests that the development may finally be moving forward.
The application outlines the demolition of the single-story, brick-built building, a crucial step toward the construction of the new Lidl supermarket.
A decision on the application is expected to be reached by December 6th.
Meanwhile, Lidl is not the only supermarket chain targeting the area, as Aldi has added Queensferry to its list of potential locations.
