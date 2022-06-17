Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Jun 2022

Connah’s Quay Festival is set to return later this month

Connah’s Quay Festival is set to return later this month after a two year break due to the Pandemic

The parade, fun fair, stalls, music and of course the ‘fun’ dog show will all return on June 26.

The town council said: “Connah’s Quay Annual Festival will take place on Sunday 26th June 2022 at Wepre Park.”

“Parade starts at 10am from the Civic Hall to Wepre Park.”

“The Festival will be officially opened by the Chair of Connah’s Quay Town Council once the parade arrives at the Park.”

“Sharlands Fun Fair and Deeside Community Radio will be in attendance.”

“There will be a Dog Show, Live Performances, stalls and refreshments for all the family to enjoy throughout the day.  Come and enjoy the fun.”

“Due to limited parking at Wepre Park we advise people to walk or use car parking close to the area.  Please be considerate to local residents”.

 



