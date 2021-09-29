Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Sep 2021

Northop Road in Flint is back open following earlier collision

Update: The road is back open.

Earlier report: Congestion building around Flint following a collision on Northop Road.

The road is closed between Lon Odyn and Coed Onn Road and police have warned of long tailbacks.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

In an update on social media, North Wales Police said: “Northop Road Flint is closed between Lon Odyn and Coed Onn Road due to a road traffic collision. This is causing a considerable tailback in both directions. Please find an alternative route.”

 



