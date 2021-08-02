Confirmed: I’m A Celebrity returns to North Wales for 2021 series

ITV has confirmed this afternoon that the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return to the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

The show will be hosted by Ant and Dec and broadcast live every night from the ruined castle, near Abergele, as a brand new cast of celebrities adjust to their new surroundings.

As reported by North.Wales the show’s producers had been hoping for a return to Australia this year but that was made difficult due to the impact of Covid-19 on travel arrangements.

Hot on the heels of Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, viewers will once again see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious.

The first show of the 2020 series, which ran on Sunday 15 November at 9pm, enjoyed an audience of 13.8m viewers over the first seven days of airing.

With 0.5m viewers watching via non-TV devices, the total reached 14.3m viewers and overall it became the second most watched series of I’m A Celebrity, which has been on air since 2002.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment said: “With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

“We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

“I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

The Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “This is excellent news and we look forward to welcoming the I’m a Celebrity team back to Wales this year, and to working with them to make it an even better year! Croeso nol! Welcome back!”

More information about the 2021 series will be released in due course.