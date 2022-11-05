Community turns out to support Flint RNLI’s first firework display since pandemic

The local community turned out in force on Friday night in support of Flint RNLI’s firework display, the first since Covid pandemic.

The event was started by Flint Town Mayor Cllr Michelle Perfect lighting ‘Barbara’s Beacon’.

Shortly followed by the fireworks display set from within Flint Castle.

Flint RNLI said the display “was an amazing success raising important funding for the local charity that saves lives at sea.”

Alan Forrester, Lifeboat Operations Manager and Event Organiser said:

“It was great to be back providing a firework display for the local community.”

“We are extremely grateful to our committed supporters and volunteers who help us to ensure that the event can take place and raise funds for the RNLI.”

Deeside Firework Display

Deeside Leisure Centre fireworks display returns on Saturday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a drone shot of the unlit bonfire Deeside Round Table said: “Our team has been working hard to get our bonfire and fireworks display ready for you all to come and enjoy.”

“The weather looking dry for tonight! We’re excited to see you all later! The fire will be set ablaze at 19:00 followed closely by the fireworks at 19:15.”

“Tickets are available to buy via this link at the gate.”

“Parking is limited at the leisure centre however there’s loads on the trading estate close by.”

