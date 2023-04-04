Community shows up in force to support Flint RNLI’s first car wash fundraiser

Flint RNLI volunteer crew hosted their first fundraising car wash event, on Sunday and the community showed up in force. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 60 vehicles were washed in a four-hour period, raising a total of £637 to support the volunteer crew’s work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the threat of rain, the sun held out for the event, and vehicle owners were able to enjoy cake and refreshments provided by members of the fundraising team while they waited for their cars to be washed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Organiser of the event and Fundraising Treasurer, Sian Morris, expressed gratitude towards the local community for their support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our volunteer crew worked incredibly hard all day, and the funds raised will help provide our crews with essential lifesaving equipment,” Sian said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RNLI is a charity that saves lives at sea. The Flint RNLI volunteer crew is made up of dedicated volunteers who give up their time to provide search and rescue services, ensuring the safety of those who use the sea for work or leisure activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funds raised from the car wash event will go towards providing the crew with the necessary equipment they need to carry out their work. This equipment is crucial to their ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

