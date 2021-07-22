Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Jul 2021

Community groups urged to apply for funding available to support their work in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Community Groups and not-for-profit organisations who run activities, buildings or spaces for the benefit of local people in Flintshire, are invited to apply for a share of the £45,500 funding set aside this year, to support their work.

Flintshire Community Chest grants of up to £1,000 are available to cover up to 75 percent of the costs associated with a new project or initiative, an event, or minor repairs, and of purchasing essential equipment, including supplies needed to operate in a Covid-secure way.

The pot of money is set aside by Flintshire County Council, and the grant scheme is administered by Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC), the organisation that champions voluntary and community action in the county.

The size of the funding pot has increased for the 2021-22 financial year, so support is available for community groups and organisations who may wish to help tackle a need that has emerged during the pandemic, or to bring local people back together as Covid restrictions ease, and to help cover the costs of operating in a Covid-secure way.

FLVC’s Funding Outreach Officer Heather Hicks said “There’s great potential for this funding to support more community activity than ever during these difficult times.”

“Please do get in touch of you have an idea for a community event, project or initiative, or if your community group is struggling to fund small improvements to your premises or measures needed to keep your visitors safe.

“Support in making an application will be offered to those who need it.”

Applicants can find an application form and guidance under “Current Grants” with the “Sustainable Funding” section of the FLVC website, www.flvc.org.uk.  Alternatively, they can email Heather Hicks at heather.hicks@flvc.org.uk, or call 01352 744004.

Most recently, grants have been awarded to help towards the cost of a sanitising fogger machine, hand sanitiser, sports equipment, building improvements and repairs.

[Pictured: ae Rhug Holistic Farm in Gwernaffield has benefited from a Flintshire Community Chest grant to help towards the cost of tools used by volunteers learning to grow vegetables.  ]

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Hawarden hits 31ºC making it the hottest place in UK today

News

Emergency services conduct search of River Dee after ‘reports that a teenage boy had gone missing while swimming’

News

New spinal clinic in Flintshire brings care closer to home

News

Mobile Covid vaccination unit planned for Deeside Industrial Estate to be located at Saltney due to increase in cases

News

Decision to freeze officers’ pay “deplorable” says North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner

News

Despite being called ‘man’s best friend’ – dogs are most likely pet to be abused owners new RSPCA figures show 

News

Flintshire Councillor “frustrated, drained and disillusioned” with the local authority says he will resign today

News

Plans set out for delivery of urgent and emergency care in Wales “during an exceptionally challenging time for services”

News

Care home visit restrictions eased in Wales as social care recovery plan launched

News





Read 392,354 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn